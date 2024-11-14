Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat Case: Chhattisgarh lawyer accused of threatening SRK remanded in police custody till November 18

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

Following a recent death threat call targeting Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan on November 7, 2024, police have arrested a suspected lawyer in Chhattisgarh. In a new development, the Mumbai Court has extended the lawyer's police custody until November 18, as announced on Thursday, intensifying investigations in the case.

As per ETimes, the court extended police custody until November 18 for a Chhattisgarh lawyer accused of issuing death threats to Shah Rukh Khan. In an unfolding case involving the superstar, a lawyer from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Faizan Khan, was detained on November 12 over allegations of issuing a death threat and demanding Rs 50 lakh from the actor.

Bandra police received a call with the threat, which was later traced back to Faizan’s phone. The Mumbai police then apprehended him in Raipur, obtaining a transit remand to bring him back for further investigation.

During court proceedings, Faizan Khan’s defense, led by Amit and Sunil Mishra, argued that his phone had been stolen prior to the incident, and the call was likely part of a scheme to frame him. They pointed out his past complaint against Shah Rukh Khan over a line in Anjaam (1994) about deer hunting, which he claimed was offensive to the Bishnoi community, known for its cultural commitment to wildlife conservation.

He explained that he had planned to appear voluntarily before Mumbai authorities but received multiple threats, prompting him to request a virtual testimony for safety. The court ultimately remanded him in police custody until November 18 to allow authorities to delve deeper into the case.

This incident with Shah Rukh Khan unfolds against a backdrop of heightened tension in Bollywood, as fellow actor Salman Khan has also been the target of similar threats, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is gearing up for his next project, King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film will see him star alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan, as well as Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma. As reported by Pinkvilla, production for this much-anticipated movie is scheduled to kick off in January 2025.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

