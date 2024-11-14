EXCLUSIVE: Kal Ho Naa Ho actor Delnaaz Irani reveals which traits of Archies co-star Suhana Khan reminded her of Shah Rukh Khan

Kal Ho Naa Ho is re-releasing in theatres and fans are on cloud nine to watch Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan's cult classic on big screens. Delnaaz Iraani, who portrayed the pivotal role of Sweetu in the movie, recalled his memories of working with these three superstars while talking with Pinkvilla. In an exclusive conversation, Delnaaz even stated similarities between Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, we asked Delnaaz Irani to state traits of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan that reminded her of King Khan. In Archies, the actress worked alongside Suhana, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.

Delnaaz reveals similarities between Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan:

When asked about similarities between Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana, Delnaaz said, "Both of them are very loving and caring people. The way Shah Rukh would give a lot of respect to anybody, she was the same."

Delnaaz Irani continued, "She, being Shah Rukh's daughter, there could be a lot of tantrums. But the first thing that happened not only with Suhana but all three (Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor) came and called me Sweetu."

Delnaaz mentioned feeling a connection with Archies actors and shared, "Since I have worked with their parents—Agastya—I worked with Jaya Ji in Kal Ho Naa Ho; Suhana—I worked with Shah Rukh Khan not only in Kal Ho Naa Ho but in Bhootnath and RaOne; Khushi—I worked with her parents. Her parents (Boney Kapoor and Sridevi) were producers of Milenge Milenge. I had a connection with all of them in some way."

Praising Suhana Khan, the Bigg Boss 6 fame said, "With Suhana, it was very warm, the way she met me. It was really sweet.

Take a look at Delnaaz Irani's post from Archies premiere night here-

Delnaaz shares most cherished memories with Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan

Recalling their first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, Delnaaz remembered they were shooting the Haldi song from the film in India before they travelled to New York to shoot the film. Delnaaz revealed Karan Johar introduced her to Shah Rukh Khan. She recalled, "I stood like a zombie. I was just looking at him."

Delnaaz mentioned saying "hello" to SRK and then finding it hard to talk to him. Praising King Khan, the actress said, "He is somebody who has a beautiful aura around him. He is so positive, vibrant, loving and caring on set that anybody would fall in love with him. That was the power of Shah Rukh Khan on set. He was mesmerizing."

Delnaaz remembered shopping for a tote bag from New York in between shoots while shooting for Kal Ho Naa Ho. She recalled Preity Zinta using that tote bag in one of the scenes of the film. The actress mentioned having too many memories with Preity, like going out shopping and eating. She even shared memories with Karan Johar about discussing the film and her role.

When asked if Kal Ho Naa Ho proved to be a game-changer in her career, Delnaaz quoted, "Yes, it was not only a game-changer but some kind of god's gift to me."

Delnaaz expressed her joy in doing good work, including doing shows, dance shows, appearances, shows, and films after doing Kal Ho Na Hoo. She recalled working with Boney Kapoor's production, Satish Kaushik, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and more. Delnaaz mentioned her gratitude for the opportunities she received after doing Karan Johar's produced film.

Speaking about Delnaaz Irani's work life, the actress is among the prominent names in the entertainment industry. Over the years, she showcased her acting prowess and versatility in numerous shows and films. Apart from Kal Ho Naa Ho, Delnaaz did numerous other movies like Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Bhoothnath, Ra.One and more.

Delnaaz even gained a massive fan following after starring in several television shows like Yes Boss, Sanya, Son Pari, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Shararat, Bigg Boss 6, Choti Sarrdaarni and many more. Her acting mettle and unfiltered personality gained her immense fan following and made her a household name.

As Kal Ho Naa Ho re-releases on November 15 on big screens, the anticipation to watch the movie in theatres is high. Led by Nikkhil Advani, the Karan Johar-produced film originally released on November 28, 2003.

