Shah Rukh Khan ‘didn’t utter a word' after KKR lost IPL, reveals cricketer Piyush Chawla: ‘He’s a class apart’

Piyush Chawla, a cricketer who played for Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, recently praised Khan for his approach during tough matches. Chawla highlighted that Khan refrained from interfering or expressing his opinions on matches that didn’t go well, instead, he chose to offer motivation and support. He remarked on Khan’s ability to uplift the team even after losses, saying, “Shah Rukh bhai doesn't utter a word.” Chawla further lauded Khan’s unique motivational style and said, "The way he motivated us, he’s somebody who’s a class apart."

During his appearance on the 2 Sloggers podcast, Piyush Chawla praised Shah Rukh Khan for his approach to handling the team. He noted that Khan never scolds the team, regardless of their performance. "If you win, nobody is happier than him, but he never interferes, and that’s the best thing about him. The way he speaks when you’ve lost, or you’re down, you don’t feel like you’ve lost at all," he added. Piyush went on to describe the Dunki actor as someone who stands out uniquely in his motivational style and called him ‘a class apart’.

Earlier, in a podcast with Manjot Kalra, Ramandeep Singh shared an inspiring moment when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost to Punjab Kings. Shah Rukh Khan, who usually stays in the background, made a rare appearance in the dressing room and delivered a powerful pep talk to the team. Ramandeep recalled that this speech, which was given during a crucial team meeting, was a game-changer. Khan spoke about his expectations, motivating the players by reminding them of their roots and the journey ahead. His words resonated deeply, especially as he connected with their middle-class backgrounds, drawing from his own experiences.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to start filming for his next project, King, which will also star his daughter, Suhana Khan. King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, will feature Shah Rukh Khan as an underworld don, with Suhana playing his protégé. Besides this, SRK will make a special appearance in Yash's upcoming Kannada film, Toxic.

A source exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Shah Rukh Khan is at the peak of his career and every director is looking to collaborate with him at the moment. Earlier in the year, Yash, Geetu Mohandas, and Toxic makers approached Shah Rukh Khan for an extended cameo in the gangster-based actioner. It’s an author-backed role and not one of those just added for a gimmick. There is a proper track for the character which has been offered to SRK, and the makers are hoping to have him on board.”

