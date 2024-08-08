11 Years of Chennai Express: Shah Rukh Khan calls Deepika Padukone ‘Singham 5’ in BTS video; actress asks ‘How many times…’

The 2013 action comedy Chennai Express is one of the most loved movies of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film received a lot of love from the audience. As the movie marks 11 years since its release today, August 8, 2024, Deepika dropped a BTS video in which SRK was seen calling her ‘Singham 5.’ She also asked her followers how many times they think she had to repeat the ‘Bakwaas Dictionary’ dialogue.

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of her movie Chennai Express. The short clip began with Shah Rukh Khan saying, “She’s Singham 5,” and then they did the famous Singham pose together. There were many other fun moments highlighting the camaraderie between the duo, who have worked in various films together.

Deepika’s hilarious dialogue: “Kahan se khareedi aisi bakwaas dictionary” was also featured in the clip. In the caption, the mom-to-be asked, “How many times do you think I’ve had to repeat this dialogue!? Sahi jawaab ko milega ‘Ek Bakwaas Dictionary’!!! (The correct answer will receive 'a nonsense dictionary').”

Fans were highly amused by Deepika’s post and started answering her question from the caption. One person wrote in the comments section, “Dialogue must have repeated 20 times,” while another said, “All time favorite meenamma.”

A user praised, “My all time favorite movie. still watching it every month. We loved you in this Deepika aka Meenamma,” and another expressed, “The jodi we miss on screen.”

One fan asked Deepika in return, “How many times do you think I've watched chennai express?” A comment read, “Most favorite one. Btw Shah kinda envisioned it before anyone else that you would be doing a Singham movie.” This is in reference to Deepika playing the role of Shakti Shetty or Lady Singham in Singham Again.

Chennai Express also stars Nikitin Dheer and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. The film was appreciated for its humor, entertainment, songs, and the chemistry of the lead pair. It is quite popular on social media as well.

