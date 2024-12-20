Shah Rukh Khan proudly records son AbRam Khan's performance at his school annual function; Gauri and Suhana cheer along: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan was seen adorably recording his youngest son, AbRam Khan, during his performance at the school’s annual day celebrations. The sight of Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan cheering him on added to the cuteness. The event, hosted at the Dhirubhai Ambani School, was a star-studded affair, with numerous Bollywood A-listers in attendance.

In a newly surfaced video from the event, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen capturing AbRam Khan's performance on his phone, while Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan sat by his side, their eyes focused on the stage. At the conclusion of their performance, AbRam, Aaradhya, and the other performers took a bow, expressing their gratitude to the audience.

In a video, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted dancing alongside schoolchildren during a special event. He was accompanied by his wife, Gauri Khan, and their daughter, Suhana Khan.

Suhana opted for a stylish black dress for the occasion, while Shah Rukh looked dapper in a blue shirt and black trousers. Gauri complemented the family with her elegant white suit.

The star-studded event also saw appearances from celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D'Souza.

Shah Rukh and Abhishek Bachchan took to the stage to join the children in a lively dance. After the festivities, the Jawan actor was seen leaving the venue with his family.

Fans will next see Shah Rukh Khan in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film will feature the actor sharing screen space with his daughter, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan. The first schedule of King is set to begin in Mumbai in January, followed by an extended schedule in Europe. The movie is reportedly aiming for a theatrical release in 2026.

Following King, Shah Rukh Khan is set to star in Pathaan 2, a part of the YRF Spy Universe, which is currently in the writing stage.

Additionally, Shah Rukh, along with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam, has lent his voice to the Hindi version of Disney's much-anticipated release, Mufasa: The Lion King, scheduled to hit Indian theaters on December 20, 2024.

