Shah Rukh Khan carefully escorts wife Gauri Khan, holds daughter Suhana Khan's hand in crowd like a protective father as they exit from AbRam's school function: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the annual function for his youngest child, AbRam, with his wife, Gauri Khan, and daughter, Suhana Khan. Soon after watching all the performances, the Khans left the location. In a viral clip, the King of Romance can be seen carefully escorting his wife to her car. Soon after, he held his daughter’s hand and walked with her towards their car, all set to leave.

In a video posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram account, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen in his element, protecting his wife, Gauri Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan from the crowd. As he left AbRam’s school, Dhirubhai Ambani International School, after attending the annual function, his fans gathered around to get a glimpse of King Khan. Despite heavy security, SRK personally made sure his family was safely escorted to their vehicles.

On December 19, several Bollywood celebrities came to the Ambani school to watch their kids perform at their annual function. Apart from SRK, stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, and many others sat in the audience and cheers for their children.

King Khan arrived amid tight security and sat in the front row with his wife and daughter. During the event, he was seen standing with folded hands. Several inside visuals from the event showed AbRam and Aishwarya’s daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, performing on stage together. Soon after, Aish and Abhishek left together with their little girl.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy filming for his first big-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana. The daughter and father will be seen together in Sujoy Ghosh’s actioner titled King. After the actress’ debut with Zoya Akhtar’s teen musical film, this will be her first project to be released in cinemas. The movie also stars Abhishek Bachchan playing an antagonist.

Recently, the Jawan actor also worked with his sons Aryan and AbRam for the first time as the trio lent their voices to the Hindi version of Mufasa: The Lion King.

