De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s movie postponed; to now hit theaters on THIS date

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh have reunited for the sequel to the romantic comedy De De Pyaar De 2. Since its announcement, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates. However, it seems they will have to wait a little longer, as the makers have now revealed that the movie will hit theaters on November 14, 2025, instead of the originally scheduled date of May 1, 2025.

Luv Films taking to Instagram dropped a post revealing the new release date of De De Pyaar De 2. The post read, "#DeDePyaarDe2 will release on 14th November 2025. The film is directed by @anshul3112, produced by #BhushanKumar, #KrishanKumar, #LuvRanjan & @gargankur82, and written by @tarun.j.85 & Luv Ranjan."

See post here:

Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, "Excited 1st part is my favourite." Someone commented, "Cast bhi reveal krdo jaldi bs...". One person wrote, "Hit hai, music accha rakhna." One person wrote, "just make sure songs are blockbuster hit. We want arijit singh honey Singh darshan raval..".

Pinkvilla earlier reported that Luv Ranjan and his team have brought R. Madhavan on board to play a pivotal role in De De Pyaar De 2. The actor will reunite with Ajay Devgn, marking their another collaboration since their intense face-off in Shaitaan.

However, this time their on-screen dynamic will take a lighter turn, with a humorous twist to their rivalry, as per the insider.

Advertisement

The source also mentioned that R Madhavan sees De De Pyaar De 2 as a refreshing break from his typically intense roles. Having last ventured into light-hearted rom-com territory with the Tanu Weds Manu franchise, he welcomed the opportunity to join the sequel to the 2018 romantic comedy.

Both Madhavan and Devgn are reportedly excited about the fresh energy the makers are infusing into the film.

De De Pyaar De 2 will pick up the story from where the first installment left off, continuing to explore the humorous events within Rakul Preet Singh’s character’s family. The sequel focuses on the comical situations that arise from the unconventional relationship between Ashish, a man in his 50s (played by Ajay), and Ayesha, a woman in her 20s (played by Rakul).

ALSO READ: When birthday boy Sohail Khan refused to do Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif led Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya on 1st day of shooting; here’s what happened next