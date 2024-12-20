Shah Rukh Khan is one proud father attending son AbRam's school function with Gauri and Suhana; WATCH him stand with folded hands during event

Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and many other Bollywood celebs attended the annual function of their kids on December 18. King Khan arrived amid tight security and sat in the front row with his wife and daughter. He was seen standing with folded hands during the event.

It was a star-studded event at Dhirubhai Ambani International School on Wednesday (December 18) as several star kids took part in their school’s annual function. Shah Rukh Khan also came with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan to cheer for his little son AbRam Khan. A video from the event went viral showcasing the proud father being all eyes and ears during the kids’ performances.

The clip posted by SRK’s fan club shows him sitting with his wife and daughter, making his presence felt with his charm and simplicity. He had a conversation with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan who were sitting right behind him in the audience. The Jawan actor even cheered for the school kids and clapped for them while watching their acts with full attention. The clip also shows him standing respectfully with folded hands during the event.

As soon as the clip from the event went viral, the fans of the King of Romance couldn’t resist showering love on the happy family. “God bless you n your family” stated a user while another expressed, “Nice family.” Someone also penned, “SRK is stunning in this casual look of color black and without jacket; elegant, perfect it's him our beloved king Khan.” According to a fourth, “Shah Rukh is such a gentleman.”

