Shah Rukh Khan retained Jhoome Jo Pathaan's steps during shoot despite knee-back injuries for THIS reason

Choreographer Bosco Martis shared insights into Shah Rukh Khan's dedication during the filming of the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan for the blockbuster movie Pathaan. Bosco revealed that despite facing knee and back injuries, Shah Rukh Khan insisted on maintaining the original dance steps. Expressing discomfort, Shah Rukh refused any alterations and pledged to give his best to the performance, showcasing his unwavering commitment to the craft.

Shah Rukh Khan performed Jhoome Jo Pathaan with knee and back injuries

Speaking to Siddharth Kanan, Bosco Martis praised Shah Rukh Khan's collaborative spirit, stating, "SRK sir is a beauty to work with. SRK sir says, ‘Bhai, tu jo step de main woh karunga. Tu yeh dekh le whether it looks good on me or not (I'll do whatever you tell me to you just check if it looks good on me or not).'"

He added, "He's got a busted knee, his back is gone. He never complains, never. That's the beauty. Even in Pathaan, the way he came, the streets were… Now, in Spain, you can't fix the streets. You work with what you have, whether they're cobbled or slippery. But he's never complained; he knows somebody is there to protect him. He's somebody who surrenders; he knows that there is a choreographer who's there to protect him."

He continued, "He wasn't comfortable with the step because there was a lot of knee. But he said, 'Don't change the step because of my physicality. You do it the way you want it to, and I'll try my best.' And that's the energy and effort that's gone into making him such a superstar."

About Pathaan

Pathaan, an action-packed thriller directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra, marks the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. The stellar cast includes Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

The storyline follows Pathaan, a skilled agent who, for certain reasons, diverges from RAW. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of India's revocation of Article 370 for Jammu & Kashmir. Notable additions to the cast are Salman Khan, Viraf Patel, and others.

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is in discussions with directors Raj and DK, Farah Khan, Kabir Khan, and Siddharth Anand (Tiger vs Pathaan). Although he hasn't finalized a film yet, a decision on his upcoming projects is anticipated within the next two months. There is ongoing deliberation regarding his role as well, and a definitive update is expected within the next two weeks.

