Aly Goni who rose to fame through his stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is a sports enthusiast. The actor is currently hooked to the IPL fever and does not miss a single match. After yesterday's game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Aly Goni took to social media to hail the former's win.

Aly Goni reacts to Kolkata Knight Rider's win

On May 21, Aly Goni posted a clip of his television screen, watching the Indian Premier League match, and wrote, "Well played KKR. It's SRK's era." Kolkata Knight Riders crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets, scoring 164 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21.

Check out Aly Goni's post here:

For the unversed, Kolkata Knight Riders’ ownership belongs to the Bollywood stars – Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta. One of the original eight teams of the Indian Premier League which debuted in 2008, their home ground is the Eden Gardens stadium, Kolkata.

Shah Rukh Khan almost never misses the opportunity to support his team and attend the matches. On Monday, after casting his vote, he headed to Ahmedabad for yesterday's match. He was seen cheering at the stadium alongside his kids AbRam and daughter Suhana Khan. Co-owner Juhi Chawla was also present there.

Talking about Aly Goni's love for cricket, he has shown his admiration for Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and other cricketers this season. In a separate post, he also penned a tribute to the legendary cricketer, Dhoni.

Aly Goni's work in the industry

Aly Goni rose to fame through his portrayal of Romi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, alongside Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in lead roles. After proving his acting mettle in many popular television shows, he participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss 14.

Inside the Bigg Boss house, he fell in love with Jasmin Bhasin and the two are happily together today. While it has been some time that he has been away from television, only making guest appearances in shows, a few days back, he mentioned in an AMA session that he has a project in the pipeline.

