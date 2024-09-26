Shah Rukh Khan spreads charm in all-black look as he jets off to Abu Dhabi; superstar gets mobbed by fans amid tight security: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan, who started his film career in the '90s, is an institution in himself as he continues to work in the Hindi cinema. His stardom is synonymous with romance and no one can deny it. After Dunki, SRK is now gearing up for his much-awaited action-packed film, King. Meanwhile, the superstar is also focusing on his other work commitments. Shah Rukh recently jetted off from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi in an all-black look and got mobbed by fans amid tight security.

In a video on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen coming out of his luxurious white car outside the Mumbai airport. The superstar opted for a black graphic hoodie and black joggers. SRK completed his look with a black cap featuring a red cross sign. The 58-year-old star also sported sunglasses. Shah Rukh was accompanied by his bodyguard Ravi Singh and manager, Pooja Dadlani.

The clip shows the Jawan star walking towards the entry gate of the airport as he gets surrounded by his fans. He has some papers in his hands presumably verification documents. Some of them also wished to click pictures with him. Meanwhile, SRK's bodyguard and other security men helped him reach the area safely.

Watch the clip here:

Shah Rukh Khan jetted off to UAE to host the International Indian Film Academy Awards scheduled to be held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this year. The award show will start on September 27 and conclude on September 29.

Shah Rukh will entertain the audience with co-host Karan Johar at the upcoming IIFA in Abu Dhabi, ANI reported. Vicky Kaushal will also host the awards night. On September 10, SRK attended the press conference of the award show with Karan.

Bollywood stars like Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor will perform at the IIFA this year. Veteran actress Rekha will also mark her return to the IIFA stage after a long time.

Coming back to Shah Rukh Khan's work front, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh is directing his upcoming actioner, King. It will also star SRK's daughter, actress Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma.

