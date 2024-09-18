WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan sports uber cool look as he arrives at Mumbai airport amid heavy security

Shah Rukh Khan is not just loved for his acting but also for his evergreen charm. The superstar often impresses the fans with his outfits, be it at a formal event or a casual outing. SRK was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, where he arrived in an uber cool look. The King actor was seen leaving amid heavy security.

Today, September 18, 2024, Shah Rukh Khan was captured by the paparazzi as he touched down at the Mumbai airport. He donned a black t-shirt and ice blue denim with an interesting print. The highlights of his look were the brown leather jacket and his black cap with a red X. Wearing his brown sling bag, Shah Rukh moved towards his car while being surrounded by heavy security.

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the first anniversary of his blockbuster film Jawan. He sent love to the action thriller’s director, Atlee, as well as the rest of the cast, including Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and the girl gang. SRK also extended his gratitude to the viewers who flocked to the theaters in large numbers a year ago.

On Instagram, he wrote, “The film that we made with a lot of heart... has turned one year ‘old’ today... or, shall I say, one year ‘Jawan’. Without the storytelling, skill, and vision of @atlee47, this film wouldn’t have been possible, and of course… massy massy massy!!!"

King Khan added, “Sending my love to the team that toiled away to make this film what it is—@nayanthara, @actorvijaysethupathi, @deepikapadukone, all the Chief’s girls, and @redchilliesent!! And thank you to the audiences for accepting our film with such love and happiness!!! #1YearOfJawan.”

Shah Rukh recently announced that Jawan was gearing up to release in Japan. He unveiled the release date as November 29, 2024, in a special post. He said, “The fire & action you all loved is making a massy massy massy arrival in Japan!”

Regarding his upcoming releases, Shah Rukh Khan has voiced Mufasa in the Hindi version of the movie Mufasa: The Lion King. Directed by Barry Jenkins, it is slated to arrive in Indian cinemas on December 20, 2024.

SRK is also set to start his next acting project, King. Pinkvilla has been bringing exclusive updates about this highly anticipated film that marks the superstar’s first collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan. The movie will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Gauri Khan as well as Siddharth Anand. Abhishek Bachchan is reportedly set to play the antagonist, while Munjya star Abhay Verma will be seen in a pivotal role.

Pinkvilla recently learned about the shooting timeline of King from a source close to the development. The source revealed, “The first schedule of King commences in Mumbai from January, followed by a marathon schedule in Europe. The makers have done multiple rounds of recce in Europe to identify virgin locations that bring scale to King.”

The film is expected to be shot until August or September 2025 and is currently targeting an Eid 2026 release. The source added, “A film like King is apt for the Eid 2026 period, and that’s what Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are aiming at.” This also means that King is looking at a clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.

