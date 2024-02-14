Shah Rukh Khan talks about how his kids make fun of him when he gets serious with them

Shah Rukh Khan is known as the Badshah of Bollywood as the superstar is solely responsible for making the industry's presence strong globally. Wherever he goes, it becomes an event and the whole world has seen the crowd that comes together outside his bungalow Mannat on his birthday. But guess that's not the kind of treatment, SRK receives at his home from his kids. In fact, the superstar recently revealed that his kids don't take him seriously.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals that his kids don't take him seriously

During a recent interview at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about a 4-minute compilation video that features him making heroic entrances. SRK said that it's a really cool introduction video for events that has been made by his team but his kids make fun of him for it.

“My kids make a lot of fun of it. Whenever I get a little serious with them, they will just look at me and say ‘Oh my god, he is doing those entries from his videos S… R… K….'” he said.

Shah Rukh is blessed with two sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan and a daughter Suhana Khan. Suhana made her debut as an actor last year with Netflix's The Archies while Aryan is all set to make his directorial debut soon with a webseries titled Stardom.

Shah Rukh Khan on his five-year break from films

Speaking to journalist Richard Quest during the summit, SRK opened up about his 5-year break from the films. The Pathaan actor said that he had massive flops, and it affected him badly. Talking about what did he do during the break, the superstar said that he learned to make the best pizza in the world further adding that he stopped listening to stories and wanted to tell stories.

"I made myself a little kitchen, and I started learning how to make pizzas. I learnt perseverance. Because to make the perfect round pizza, you have to first make a million square ones," he said.

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

SRK had a fabulous 2023 as he gave two massive blockbusters Pathaan & Jawan. His last release of the year Dunki also did a business of 244 cr in India. He recently opened up on his next project and shared that he is planning to start shooting for the project in March-April 2024. He also mentioned that his character in the upcoming film would be age-appropriate, even though he remains the central protagonist.

The superstar will also be seen in Tiger vs Pathaan which is the most awaited project of YRF Spy Universe.

