Shah Rukh Khan was sensitive while shooting for fight scene with Mita Vashisht in Dil Se; recalls actress

The 1998 movie Dil Se proved to be one of the successful movies of the careers of Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala along with Preity Zinta, who made her film debut in a supporting role. The film also starred veteran actress and ace theatre artist, Mita Vashisht.

In a recent interview, the Taal actress spoke about Shah Rukh Khan. She shared how sensible the actor is. Read on!

Mita Vashisht shares her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se

Senior TV and film actress, Mita Vashisht is known to be part of several projects like Chandni, Taal, Tarpan, Drohkaal, Good Luck Jerry, and more. She also played a key role in Mani Ratnam’s romantic thriller film, Dil Se featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in lead roles.

While talking to The Lallantop about her film career, the actress also shared her experience of working with the Jawan actor. She went back in time and recalled the moment when she shot an action scene with SRK. Mita stated that the Dunki actor is a wonderful person to work with.

Speaking of Dil Se, she added that they had a shoot a scene where the King Khan had to push her against the rocks. Aware that he might end up hurting her, the actor told Mita that he would cover her head with his hands and then push her so that it doesn't hit her. While she was impressed by how sensitive Shah Rukh was during the shoot, she also expressed her disappointment as the scene was later removed from the movie.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan was hurt during the shoot of Dil Se, says Mita Vashisht

In the same interview, Mita also stated that while shooting a scene, SRK got hurt in the head. However, he remained calm and supportive towards the entire team. She also recalled the actor making his fans go gaga at the shoot location.

Upon reaching the set, she saw him facing his back towards the crowd. But before the shot when he turned towards the crowd, everyone went crazy. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in King along with his daughter, Suhana Khan.

ALSO READ: When Shah Rukh Khan walked up to Rajeev Khandelwal and introduced himself; Showtime actor said 'don't make me feel sh**ty'