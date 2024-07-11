Shah Rukh Khan spoke to everyone during his shopping time with daughter Suhana in New York, reveals man who captured their viral video

Hours ago, Suhana Khan dropped multiple glimpses from her vacation in New York. The Archies actress is currently spending time at her second home with her father Shah Rukh Khan. A while ago, a video of the father-daughter duo shopping for shoes went viral online.

Now, the content creator who posted the video responded to a fan comment that stated the Jawan actor was rude. Read on!

Shah Rukh Khan spoke to everyone who approached him in New York

One might be wondering why Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan aren’t attending the star-studded wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Well, that’s because the two actors are currently enjoying a peaceful family time in New York.

Days ago, content creator Bunty, who goes by the name ‘namastefrombharatiya’ on Instagram dropped a video that took the internet by storm. The clip showed the father-daughter duo shopping for shoes at a store in NYC. Several people were curious to know if he met with the Pathaan actor and clicked pictures with them.

But among them was someone who commented, “He (Shah Rukh Khan) is v rude. Did u meet n u spoke?” Responding to this, the man who captured the clip penned, “He wasn’t; he was talking to everyone who approached them.”

In the viral video, Bunty can be seen sharing that he was at a New Balance store in New York where Shah Rukh Khan Suhana had come to shop. The young actress can be seen looking and trying on shoes. The actor looked dapper wearing a printed t-shirt with a pair of denims and donning a cap.

As for his daughter, Suhana went with a floral slip dress, perfect for the New York weather.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan will be sharing the screen for the first time in their action-thriller, King. The movie, which will mark Suhana’s first big break on 70 mm, is currently in its pre-production stage. Reports also suggest that the two actors are in NYC for the same.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's Bollywood website shut down because funding guy got arrested, reveals Wedding Planner