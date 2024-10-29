Shah Rukh Khan to have star-studded bash on his 59th birthday? Exciting deets inside 

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most admired stars in Bollywood and has a friendly relationship with many other actors. As he approaches his 59th birthday, reports indicate that he will host a star-studded birthday bash in Mumbai, inviting around 250 guests, including Bollywood celebrities. Additionally, it is expected that he will announce his upcoming film, King, during the celebration.

King Khan will celebrate his birthday on November 2, 2024. This day is particularly special for his fans, who celebrate it in a grand manner. Many fans gather outside his residence, Mannat, to wish the actor. Every year, Shah Rukh Khan makes it a point to meet his fans and comes outside to wave at them.

According to recent reports from India Today Digital, the Pathaan actor will be hosting a grand celebration this year. The report indicates that Khan and his wife, Gauri, have sent personal invitations to 250 guests for this evening event, which will include prominent figures from Bollywood.

Among the invited stars are Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Atlee, Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, and Alia Bhatt. The guest list also features the stars from Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3, including Maheep Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Neelam Kothari, and Karan Johar. Khan has also planned a private dinner with his family and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber.

Advertisement

The actor is expected to make an official announcement about his upcoming film, King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, for his fans soon. This film is special because it is the first time the megastar will share the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan.

Additionally, the cast may include Abhishek Bachchan, Fahim Fazli, and Abhay Verma. He has already started physical training for the role.

Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen in 2023 with three hugely successful films: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. He will next appear in King and make a cameo in his son Aryan's debut web show, Stardom.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan setting the stage on fire with his mother-in-law is too cute to handle; Don’t miss him dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan