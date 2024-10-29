Kareena Kapoor’s pink suit for Dhanteras is all things festive but her customized bag stole the show

Kareena Kapoor Khan truly knows how to make a statement, especially when a grand entrance is concerned! The Bollywood diva stepped out recently to celebrate Dhanteras Celebrations at Dharma Productions and let's just say she brought all the festive vibes with her stunning attire. Let’s take a closer look at her festive outfit.

The beautiful woman was spotted wearing a pink suit and totally nailed the festive look, making heads turn and hearts flutter.

Her ensemble consisted of a stylish full-sleeve kurta adorned with dispersed, subtle embroidery that added to the classiness of the outfit without being overwhelming. The warm, soft pink color was the right shade for the festive mood radiating warmth. Completed with straight-fit palazzo pants that showcased stunning golden border details at the hem. Kareena’s look was a harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary style.

A dupatta with a similar pink color was thrown over her shoulders that had the same embroidery as the kurta and completed the whole look beautifully. This strategic layering made her kurta set even more elegant, making it perfect for such an auspicious occasion. Her kurta set can also be a perfect Diwali outfit.

Kareena, accessorizing herself like a pro, went for a stylish pair of juttis, which matched her outfit perfectly. These ethnic juttis added more traditional flair to her outfit while ensuring comfort and she completed the look with long dangler earrings that added some modern touch.

Advertisement

A twinkling diamond ring on her finger just added the right level of bling and if that was not enough, she also carried a personalized bag that bore her initials, KKK, Kareena Kapoor Khan, on it. Now that is how you do it in style!

Kareena's makeup was easy beauty, accentuating every one of her natural features. Kohl-framed eyes with a small red bindi brought in the drama and depth. Blushed cheeks and nude lips balanced the entire glamor, giving her that fresh look and radiant complexion. Hair was left open and straight, flowing beautifully and framing her face. Kareena added a style statement to her modern outfit with a pair of fashionable shades resting on her head

Looking resplendent in the ethnic attire, Kareena Kapoor Khan not only celebrated the occasion but also gave fashion goals to all of us. With the right amount of tradition with modernity, she continues to show that even festive or ethnic dressing can be pleasing. Here’s hoping that we get to see more such fashionable looks from the queen’s wardrobe—let us all be like Kareena this Dhanteras!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan in her brown sharara set proves that ethnic wear can be the perfect travel companion