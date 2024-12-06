Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ 'was unconventionally done' by the 'chocolate boy romantic hero', states Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein 2's Tahir Raj Bhasin

The second season of the TV series, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, which was released in November 2024, is being received well by the audience. The romantic crime thriller television show showcases Tahir Raj Bhasin in a key avatar. While talking about doing the ‘conventional role’ in the web series, he also stated that Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was ‘unconventionally done’ by the ‘chocolate boy romantic hero.’

Tahir Raj Bhasin started by stating that sometimes he chooses unconventional roles, and oftentimes, he makes the roles unconventional with his acting skills. While talking to Bollywood Hungama, he further expressed that it is the most interesting thing for an actor.

Giving an example of Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Bhasin stated, “DDLJ is the most classic love story of a chocolate boy romantic hero, but it was unconventionally done with the charm and wit with which he played it, and it is for me is great acting and great stardom.”

According to him, apart from SRK, Irrfan Khan was also an actor who did some unconventional roles in the conventional way in their career. In the conversation, he expressed being often asked why he picks anti-/flawed hero parts in his projects. Responding to it, the Chhichhore actor stated that there is relatability in those flaws. He also admitted that those are the heroes he grew up watching. Hence, is he drawn to such characters the most?

Tahir started his career by starring in Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani, in which he played an anti-hero. When asked if he had the fear of kickstarting his acting career with a negative role, he responded with a firm ‘no’. Sharing his reason behind it, Bhasin stated that the precedent has been set.

According to him, there are many actors who have done negative parts, whether it is Shah Rukh Khan, Irrfan Khan, Rajinikanth, and other great actors like them. Having said that, he also expressed his desire to do romantic dance numbers in the near future. During the chat, the ‘83 actor revealed that hopefully there will be a Season 3 of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.

