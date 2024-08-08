7 Irrfan Khan Comedy Movies that should be on your watchlist

Irrfan Khan's demise is an irreparable loss. The actor passed away in 2020 leaving behind an array of critically acclaimed films and memorable performances that can be a treasure trove for any cine-lover. Be it his intense acting, melodrama, or comic timing, the actor always surprises with realistic and honest performances.

While Irrfan is widely known for his intensity, the actor also mastered the comedy genre and gave us some memorable movies that you don't want to miss. Here's presenting 7 Irrfan Khan’s comedy movies that can offer you a great time.

7 best Irrfan Khan Comedy Movies to get over a heavy day

1. Thank You

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Irrfan Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Rimi Sen, Celina Jaitly, and Vidya Balan

Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Irrfan Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Rimi Sen, Celina Jaitly, and Vidya Balan IMDB Rating: 4.8

4.8 Release year: 2011

2011 Where to watch:

Thank You is an out-an-out comedy-drama directed by Anees Bazmee. The movie follows the plot of three wives hiring a private investigator when they sense the infidelity of their respective husbands. Irrfan Khan's scenes with his on-screen wife, Rimi Sen, were hilarious, and his comic timing was highly praised, though the movie received mixed word of mouth.

Thank You is a mad-cap comedy that has flaws but some genuine moments to give you giggles and make you laugh.

2. Sunday

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Ayesha Takia, Arshad Warsi, and Irrfan Khan

Ajay Devgn, Ayesha Takia, Arshad Warsi, and Irrfan Khan IMDB Rating: 5.5

5.5 Release year: 2008

2008 Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sunday is a comedy-thriller drama that follows the story of an amnesiac young woman. Played by Ayesha Takia, the character struggles to remember what happened between Saturday night and Monday morning. She fears that a missing day in her life may trap her in a crime.

Irrfan essayed the role of an actor in the movie. He doesn't have much screen time, but leaves a lasting impression once he comes on screen. The Rohit Shetty directorial is an underrated gem. You can catch it at Jio Cinema.

3. Krazzy 4

Cast: Arshad Warsi, Irrfan Khan, Juhi Chawla, Rajpal Yadav, and Suresh Menon

Arshad Warsi, Irrfan Khan, Juhi Chawla, Rajpal Yadav, and Suresh Menon IMDB Rating: 4.2

4.2 Release year: 2008

2008 Where to watch: Zee5

It is a comedy-thriller about the kidnapping of a female doctor and her four mental patients, who bring chaos to the city with their hilarious actions and comic timing while searching for the doctor.

Krazzy 4 is the Hindi remake of a Hollywood film, The Dream Team (1989). It was directed by Jaideep Sen and bankrolled by Rakesh Roshan. Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan made their guest appearance in the movie. You can stream it online on Zee5.

4. Karwaan

Cast: Irrfan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mithila Palker

Irrfan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mithila Palker IMDB Rating: 7.6

7.6 Release year: 2018

2018 Where to watch: Prime Video

Karwaan is a road comedy-drama that follows the journey of two friends and one teenager who take a ride from Bangalore to Kochi for a common goal. The much-loved comedy-drama was directed by Akarsh Khurana as his debut movie. The movie also marked the Bollywood debut of Dulquer Salmaan, while Kriti Kharbanda made a guest appearance.

The movie was acclaimed for its take on life and Irrfan's Bhopali comic character, Shaukat.

5. Hindi Medium

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, and Deepak Dobriyal

Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, and Deepak Dobriyal IMDB Rating: 7.8

7.8 Release year: 2017

2017 Where to watch: Prime Video

It is a comedy-drama and sarcastic take on the Indian education system. The movie was directed by Saket Chaudhary. Set in Delhi, the story revolves around a couple struggling to get their daughter admitted to a prestigious English Medium school.

The movie was lauded by the critics, while Irrfan's camaraderie with Deepak Dobriyal stands out at its best. Later, it was renewed for a sequel.

6. Angrezi Medium

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Deepak Dobriyal

Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Deepak Dobriyal IMDB Rating: 7.2

7.2 Release year: 2020

2020 Where to watch: Hotstar

Angrezi Medium is among the last few releases of Irrfan Khan. The movie is another installment to Hindi Medium that not only boasts an ensemble cast but emotions are authentic and profound. It shows the struggle of a father to get her daughter admitted to a prestigious college abroad.

Undeniably, Irrfan Khan is the heart of the film. The film has a sequence featuring him, Deepak Dobriyal, and Pankaj Tripathi and it appears so wholesome.

7. Billu

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan, Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone IMDB Rating:

Release year: 2009

2009 Where to watch: Netflix

Billu is a remake of the Malayalam film Katha Parayumpol. The movie holds a special place for the audience as it marks the first-ever collaboration of SRK and Irrfan. Directed by Priyadarshan, Billu revolves around two childhood friends and captures conflicts between them. Irrfan's nuanced portrayal met with critical acclaim.

The late actor was a treasure trove of entertainment throughout his career spanning over 30 years and achieved immense success that any actor can only dream of. In addition to these comedy movies, Irrfan Khan's other notable movies include Blackmail and Qarib Qarib Singlle, which fall under the same genre.

