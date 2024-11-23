Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 Twitter Review: Netizens can’t get over Tahir Raj Bhasin, Gurmeet Choudhary and Brijendra Kala’s performance
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 released on November 22. If you're thinking of watching the show on OTT, then consider reading these reviews.
Sidharth Sengupta's OTT thriller Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein made the audience hooked to the twisted plot and unpredictable storyline. As the first season ended on a cliffhanger, the audiences were eager to see what unfolded next for the characters. Well, Season 2 was finally released on Netflix on November 22. If you’re considering watching the web series then here are a couple of tweets on X that you must read first.
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2: Hit or a miss?
The moment the Season 2 of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein dropped on a web streaming platform; excited fans took out time of their busy schedule to watch the show. Several of them also took to X (formerly Twitter) to pen down their thoughts about the series. According to a user, the new season is a must-watch as it continues from where the first part left the audience.
In his review, a user lauded the performance of Tahir Raj Bhasin who plays the role of Vikrant Singh Chauhan in the show. “4 episodes in S2 of #YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein and dayum, such fun! Such a gripping thriller, I'm genuinely confused why Netflix India is not promoting it much! Leaving the last 2 eps for Sunday. Tahir Raj Bhasin + the cast are so good, also enjoying the new characters in S2 so far!” expressed the user.
A third one stated, “Brijendra Kala is one of the underrated actors from Hindi. The comical timing and just the way he delivers a dialog is just so funny! Watch out for his performance in #YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein.”
Another one lauded the performance of the new addition to the show, popular TV star Gurmeet Choudhary, and expressed, “season 2 was quite entertaining. maybe season 1 was a shade better but i did enjoy season 2 as well. @gurruchoudhary’s guru was such a fabulous addition to the show! maybe @NetflixIndia will make a season 3 (including guru, ofcourse)”
Take a look at some more tweets below:
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 also stars Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Anchal Singh in key roles.
