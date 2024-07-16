Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is ‘very cultured’ says Raghav Juyal; calls experience of working with Salman Khan ‘crazy’

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is among the most popular star kids of Bollywood. Despite keeping his life low-key, fans are quite intrigued by his life and personal and professional updates. Meanwhile, Kill actor Raghav Juyal recently spoke highly of him. He also talked about his experience of working with Salman Khan.

Raghav Juyal compares Aryan Khan's mannerisms with his father Shah Rukh Khan

Raghav Juyal is currently basking in the success of his latest released film, Kill. Now, in a recent post-release interview with Instant Bollywood, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor was asked about Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan who had also come for the screening of the film.

In response to this, Raghav spoke highly of the star kid and compared his mannerisms to that of his father, Shah Rukh Khan. He said, “Aryan is very cultured. He also has the same habit as his father that if you are at his house, he will come and drop you till the gate,” further adding that it is only one’s upbringing and culture that can imbibe in them.

Raghav went on to state that King Khan has such "vibrations" and "aura" that he would make each one feel special even in a room of 100 people.

Raghav Juyal shares his most cherished memory with Shah Rukh Khan

The actor went on to recall the time when he got the chance to party with SRK on his birthday. He shared how he wanted to be the one to see off SRK, so he made sure that he did not leave before him.

“On his birthday, I made sure that no matter how late it is, but I will drop Shah Rukh sir to his car. I was like ‘I will not leave until he leaves’ and when he left, I dropped him to his car. And that was the best moment of my life,” he shared.

Raghav Juyal talks about his experience working with Salman Khan

In addition to this, he also spoke about Salman Khan, with whom he has worked in KKBKKJ. Calling it a "crazy experience," the actor said that the amount of fun he had with Khan couldn’t have been possible anywhere else.

He stated that it feels like being kids in an amusement park. "One is allowed to use whatever, even at his farm. It’s a crazy experience with him. We’re having delicacies and parties even during the shoot," he reminisced.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Kill was released on July 5, 2024.

