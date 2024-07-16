Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri with kids, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya pose in UNSEEN pics from Anant-Radhika's Shubh Aashirwad

The frenzy around Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding seems to be not ending anytime soon. A star-studded evening reunited several Bollywood celebrities under one roof. From Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri Khan and kids- Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, the extravaganza affair was a sight to behold.

Among others present were also Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene. Recently, he took to his social media handle and dropped unseen pictures from the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony of the couple.

Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr. Shriram Nene drops photos from Anant and Radhika's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony

Today, on July 16, a while back, Dr. Shriram Nene dropped a series of pictures from the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant that took place on July 13. In a series of pictures posted, he along with his wife, Madhuri was seen delightfully posing alongside Bollywood stalwarts like Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, and kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan.

The second picture featured PM Narendra Modi along with Mukesh Ambani as he made a splendid entry for the special occasion. In the third picture, we can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan beaming bright smiles at the camera.

Take a look

The following picture featured the couple posing with Ranveer Singh, Yash, and his wife, Radhika Pandit. The subsequent snaps had the star couple sharing the frame with veteran actor Jackie Shroff and his son, Tiger Shroff.

Additionally, we can see them posing with cricket stars like Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva, Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar.

While sharing the post, he expressed in the caption, "It’s all about the company that made the evening shine. Some of the greatest minds brought together with the hounorable PM and the esteemed Ambani family to celebrate Anant and Radhika’s marriage. A little bit of playful banter and sports discussions in who will win Wimbledon. Very grateful to our gracious hosts, the #AmbaniFamily for a tremendous evening!"

Anant and Radhika got married on July 12. The wedding celebrations continued with the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony and a reception on July 13 and July 14 respectively. It concluded with another reception for staff members on July 15.

