Chiggy Wiggy singer Kylie Minogue hopes Akshay Kumar will invite her over for lunch again; reveals Mumbai was complete 'whirlwind'

Chiggy Wiggy, a lively and catchy track from the 2009 film Blue, featured Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue alongside Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. The song became an instant hit with its energetic beats and fun choreography, marking a memorable collaboration between Minogue and the Indian music industry. In a recent interview, Kylie reminisced about her time in Mumbai, describing it as a complete whirlwind. She also expressed her hope that "maybe Akshay will invite her over for lunch again."

In a recent conversation with Etimes, Kylie Minogue reflected on her 2009 collaboration with the Oscar-winning Indian composer AR Rahman for the song Akshay Kumar's Blue movie song Chiggy Wiggy.

Minogue also shared fond memories of her time in Mumbai, recalling her lunch with Akshay at his home and dance rehearsals with Farah Khan.

She described her Mumbai visit as a whirlwind experience, particularly her time on a Bollywood set, which she found thrilling.

Kylie mentioned the warm welcome she received and expressed a desire to return sooner, stating that she is working towards making that happen. Kylie jokingly added that perhaps Akshay Kumar would invite her for lunch again in the future.

When asked who she would like to collaborate with today, she admitted that she often struggles to give a clear answer, as there are so many artists she admires, some of whom share her musical style, while others are from completely different genres. She left the possibility open, expressing that she is excited to see what opportunities might arise.

The pop sensation is renowned for her long and successful music career, with numerous hit songs across various genres.

Some of her most famous tracks include Can't Get You Out of My Head, a global anthem with its unforgettable hook, Love at First Sight, known for its upbeat, danceable vibe, and Spinning Around, which marked her comeback to the pop scene in the late '90s.

Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Singham Again and has several upcoming projects lined up. These include an untitled film with Dharma Productions starring Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, as well as Housefull 5, among other ventures.

