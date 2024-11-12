Aryan Khan Birthday: When elated Shah Rukh Khan said he has a ‘newer friend’ after elder son’s birth

Shah Rukh Khan has never held back from admiring his kids, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam. The actor whobembraced fatherhood with the birth of his first son, Aryan Khan, has often shared how kids make him happy as a person and he intends to have a friendly bond with them. On his elder son's birthday, let's revisit an old interview of King Khan, in which he shared his feelings after the birth of his first child.

In a candid interview with Dhanak TV USA, Shah Rukh Khan was asked after Aryan's birth about his experience as a new father and what changes he felt.

In his response, the Jawan actor smiled and mentioned everyone asked him the same question, and he clearly stated that it felt the same to him. But, if he felt any difference in his life after becoming a father, he said, "I just have a newer friend, that's all."

The superstar began his career with TV shows until he debuted in Deewana in June 1992. Since then, he has starred in movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Daar, Baazigar, Karan Arjun, and other hits before 1997. Consequently, the actor was a shining star in the industry with a busy work front when he became a father.

But, in the interview, when asked about how he manages work and takes time for his family, the actor mentioned he spends a lot of time with his family and kids, and he clearly said he manages time well.

The actor said, "I have loads of time with him. There is no problem on that count. I was just with them before I came here, and maybe on Monday, I will go and be with them again in New York. They are with me, but it's a little hectic traveling around," he said.

Shahrukh Khan is married to Gauri Khan, and the couple welcomed Aryan on November 12, 1997. They have two more kids: daughter Suhana, born in 2000, and son AbRam, born in 2013.

Aryan Khan has appeared in cameo roles in Shah Rukh Khan's films starting from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. But, the young star has developed an inclination towards filmmaking in his adulthood and is making his debut series, Stardom.

As Pinkvilla informed earlier, the series is set against the backgroud of the film industry and span over six episodes. The show also stars Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, and others with reported cameos of SRK, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and more.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki co-starring Taapsee Pannu and will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King where he will share the screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time.

