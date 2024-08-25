Hrithik Roshan's all-black ensemble, Shahid Kapoor's all-white look at Aalim Hakim's birthday bash scream hotness; Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Arbaaz Khan-Sshura, others make dashing entry; WATCH

Hrithik Roshan is known to make heads turn with his stylish entry wherever he goes. Yet again, the actor grabbed eyeballs when he arrived at celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim’s birthday bash. At the event, the Fighter actor made a stylish entry, donning an all-black ensemble.

The Greek God of Bollywood made jaws drop as he stepped out of his car wearing a plain black t-shirt with matching pants and chunky boots. Hrithik Roshan sported a hat, adding a fun element to his attire.

Check it out:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor Shahid Kapoor also arrived to wish his pal a happy big day. For the night, he went with a comfy and breathable white shirt with a pair of matching pants. As for his footwear, he chose black boots. Kapoor also posed with the birthday who can be seen wearing a quirky black outfit exuding gothic vibes.

Check it out:

Arriving next was actor Aftab Shivdasani, also, in an all-black ensemble. Seems like he was trying to sync his OOTN with the assumably gothic theme of the party. His leather jacket, chunky boots, and cross necklace made him look rugged.

Along with him came his Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 co-star Tusshar Kapoor. At the gala, the actor stepped in wearing a pair of black denim with a matching sweatshirt that had red details, going perfectly with the shiny red backdrop.

Check it out:

Another heartthrob of B-town, Sonu Sood, also joined other celebs to make Aalim Hakim’s birthday memorable. He came dressed in a black t-shirt and matching pants. Senior star of the industry, Gulshan Grover, took the cake with his impressive styling. Just look at how powerful he looks in his black outfit layered with a striped red jacket.

Check it out:

Joining this impressive line-up of stars is a star who has won the hearts of the young and the old. We are talking about Suniel Shetty. He looked effortlessly stylish in a basic black t-shirt, denim, and boots look. The Hera Pheri 3-star came hand-in-hand with his wife, Mana Shetty.

Check it out:

Lovebirds of B-town, Arbaaz Khan, and his wife Sshura Khan also arrived at the bash. The couple set major couple goals by twinning in black and white outfits.

Check it out:

Animal star Bobby Deol also walked the red carpet event looking like a million bucks; he was joined by his wife, Tanya Ahuja Deol, who stunned in her black outfit.

Check it out:

Other celebs who joined the bash in Mumbai were Geeta Basra, Ahmed Khan, Dabboo Ratnani, Ishaan Khatter, Parag Desai, Shreyas Talpade, Suraj Pancholi, Siddharth Nigam, Imtiaz Ali and more.

