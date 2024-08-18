Shahid Kapoor wanted Imtiaz Ali to call him before fixing price for next film after Jab We Met: ‘He was like a self-appointed guide’

Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is one of the most popular movies in Bollywood. Recently, the director gave a glimpse into his bond with Shahid. He revealed that the actor has been a ‘self-appointed guide’ to him, as he wanted Imtiaz to call him before fixing his price for the next film after Jab We Met.

In a recent interview on Mid-day's Sit With Hitlist, Imtiaz Ali revealed how his Jab We Met star Shahid Kapoor has been of guidance to him. The filmmaker expressed that he would never forget this and is always grateful to him. Imtiaz recalled Shahid telling him that since their movie had worked a bit, the director shouldn’t fix a price for his next film then.

He mentioned how Shahid felt that the film was climbing, and Imtiaz said to him, ‘I can ask for X number of lakhs.’ Imtiaz disclosed that the actor told him he could get twice the price or even 1 crore. He shared Shahid’s instructions, which were, ‘Don’t fix right now. Don't fix it without calling me.’ Imtiaz added that Shahid thought people would fool him. He said, “Shahid was like a self-appointed guide."

Imtiaz also revealed that his next film after Jab We Met was Love Aaj Kal, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Reminiscing his conversation with producer Dinesh Vijan, he shared, “I waited and Dinu suffered. You ask him. He'll never forget this. He's like, ‘Sir, the number you said, my head hit the roof'. I said, ‘Blame Shahid Kapoor for this.’

Advertisement

The 2007 film Jab We Met is a cult classic that has received a lot of love from the audience and continues to do so even today. It was appreciated for its story, music, the chemistry between the leads, and more.

Talking about Imtiaz Ali’s current work front, his movie Amar Singh Chamkila was released on Netflix in April 2024. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, the biographical drama was highly acclaimed. It is based on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur.

ALSO READ: Stree 2: Hansal Mehta calls Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'talent vehicle'; says 'Don’t trivialise its success...'