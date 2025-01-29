Shahid Kapoor reveals why he can’t afford wife Mira Rajput to read his scripts; ‘She’s too….’

Shahid Kapoor, the actor and heartthrob, is currently in full swing promoting his upcoming movie, Deva. During the promotional events, he discussed his previous film, Kabir Singh and addressed whether his wife, Mira Rajput, assists him in selecting scripts. He humorously remarked that she is "too expensive" for him to afford.

When asked if Shahid Kapoor consults his wife Mira Rajput before signing a film or asks her to read the script, Shahid Kapoor humorously replied that she is "too expensive" for him to afford. On a more serious note, he explained that the decision to choose a film should be personal and fully owned by the actor.

He emphasized that while he discusses his choices with others and considers their perspectives, the final decision is always his. Shahid stressed that it's a journey tied to personal growth and career, and therefore, he must take complete ownership of it.

When asked about the reactions to his film Kabir Singh (2019), which sparked a range of opinions—some praising it as his best performance while others accused the team of glamorizing toxic masculinity—Shahid Kapoor shared his thoughts.

The Deva actor expressed immense pride in the film, saying, "I’m just very proud of that film. There’s a sense of pride within me because we did something that was... for me, playing a character with issues, or one with grey or dark shades, or a character with disturbing traits as the protagonist, is truly a dream come true."

Kapoor shared that growing up, he watched films where the heroes were always portrayed as inherently ‘good’ characters. However, as an actor, he found this concept problematic after witnessing powerful performances like Robert De Niro’s in Taxi Driver (1976) and Al Pacino’s in Scarface (1983).

He expressed that he is unafraid to depict reality on screen and does not see his roles as a reflection of himself. Shahid further explained that he doesn’t need to like the characters he portrays—his goal is to understand them.

He believes audiences should decide whether to like or dislike a character, and if they dislike one he plays, it means he has successfully convinced them, which he finds fascinating as an actor.

