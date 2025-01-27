Pinkvilla Predicts: The opening day box office of Deva, Badass Ravikumar, Loveyapa and Chhaava

While Sky Force is winning accolades for its performances, it's time to shed light on the opening day box office potential of the upcoming releases- Deva, Badass Ravikumar, Loveyapa and Chhaava.

Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and starring Shahid Kapoor in grey shade along with Pooja Hegde, is the next big thing in Bollywood. The neo-noir investigative cop action thriller is expected to fare well at the box office. Looking at the buzz and hype around its release, Pinkvilla Predicts Deva to open in the range of Rs 7 crore net at the Indian box office. If it manages to impress the audience, the movie will see a grand welcome with theatrical returns.

Up next is Badass Ravikumar which surprisingly has immense buzz on social media. Be it the trailer, songs or over-the-top dialogues, everything worked very well for the Himesh Reshammiya film. Though predicting the box office potential of spoof films is a little tough. However, seeing the void of an unapologetic over-the-top comedy movie, it could sail through a successful theatrical run. As per current trends, Badass Ravikumar is likely to take an opening of Rs 7 crore.

Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, also releasing alongside Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar. However, the movie didn't have the required buzz as of now. The promotional assets worked decently but the remake factor is the biggest roadblock. Keeping expectations low, Pinkvilla predicts Loveyapa to open in the range of Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

Moving onto Chhaava! The Vicky Kaushal starrer period action drama is among the most anticipated movies of 2025. The Laxman Utekar directorial is expected to blow the box office. The teaser and trailer have received majorly positive reviews across the internet. The makers should ensure to market it well to see a flock coming to theatres on its opening day. As of now, Chhaava is expected to take a banger start in the range of Rs 25 crore. The figure is tentative and subject to change as we get closer to the release.

Advertisement

Which one excites you the most? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Box Office: With Sky Force gaining momentum, Bollywood gears up for Deva, Badass Ravikumar and Chhaava