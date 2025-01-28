Deva: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s lip-lock scene gets trimmed by CBFC? Film’s runtime and rating revealed

The release of Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer Deva is just around the corner. Earlier, the action-packed trailer teased the audience with the entertainment that’s in store for them. It has now been learned that a lip-lock scene between the lead pair has been trimmed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The movie has received a U/A certificate and the runtime is set to be 156 minutes.

According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, the upcoming movie Deva went under three modifications. Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s kiss sequence has reportedly been reduced by 6 seconds. The other changes were regarding a visual of a ‘foul gesture’ and several crude words, which were replaced with milder terms in dialogues and subtitles.

The report also revealed that a clarification in reference to Hutatma Chowk, located in the Fort area of Mumbai, was requested from the makers by the CBFC.

As per the CBFC website, Deva was certified on December 30, 2024. It has received a ‘UA 16+’ rating and the certified length is 156 minutes and 53 seconds, which means 2 hours, 36 minutes and 53 seconds.

In Deva, Shahid Kapoor is set to portray a cop. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the makers have shot for three different climaxes in the film.

A source close to the development shared, “Since Deva is a thriller about a m*rder that has taken place, it’s crucial to avoid leaks. To keep the curiosity intact, Rosshan Andrrews, Shahid Kapoor, and key stakeholders of Deva came up with the idea of shooting for three different climaxes, and have three different versions on who is the k*ller. The actual one making it to the final cut is known to only the ones in the top tier of filmmaking.”

Alongside Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, the cast of Deva includes Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh KR Bansal. Deva is set to arrive in theaters on January 31, 2025.

