Anushka Sharma's kids Vamika-Akaay, Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie and Bipasha Basu's angel Devi have THIS in common

Bollywood celebrities make sure their kids have both unique names and beautiful meanings. Thus, they give their children adorable names. From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha to Sonam Kapoor's Vayu, star kids have uniquely lovely names. Recently, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli embraced parenthood for the second time as they welcomed a baby boy Akaay. The meaning of Akaay is shining moonlight in Turkish. It recently came to the notion that the name meaning of Akaay is similar to Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie.

On the other hand, Anushka and Virat's daughter Vamika's name meaning is the same as Bipasha Basu's daughter Devi. Let's dive deep into it.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's son Akaay's name has same meaning as Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti

On February 15, 2024, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The couple named him Akaay. For the unversed, the meaning of Akaay in the Turkish language means shining moonlight.

Very interestingly, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie also has the same meaning. The little one's first name also means moonlight but in Hindi. Isn't it the cutest?

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika's name has the same meaning as Bipasha Basu's Devi

On the other hand, Virat and Anushka welcomed their firstborn, daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. Now, speaking about the meaning of Vamika, it matches with Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. Both of their names mean Goddess Durga or Goddess.

Advertisement

Previously, Kohli spoke about the meaning behind his daughter's name, Vamika. He shared that it originates from Sanskrit and is another appellation for Goddess Durga. This association infuses her name with a sacred significance.

On February 20, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the heartwarming announcement about the born of their son Akaay. They wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonam Kapoor, and many other Bollywood celebrities congratulated the couple.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the couple made a lifelong commitment in a fairytale wedding ceremony. The couple tied the knot on December 11, 2017, at Borgo Finocchieto, an 800-year-old villa in Tuscany, Italy, after dating each other for several years. The wedding ceremony was attended by family and close friends of the couple. Both Virat and Anushka are often hailed as the epitome of couple goals. Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021 and after three years, the couple welcomed their son Akaay.