Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor’s airport outfits are laid-back, stylish, and effortlessly cool; Take notes

Airport fashion can often be tricky, balancing between comfort and style, but Bollywood’s power couple, Mira and Shahid Kapoor, just nailed it! Spotted at the airport, they both showcased outfits that were not only trendy but also perfect for a jet-setting lifestyle. If you are looking for some travel outfit inspiration, especially from Mira’s denim-on-denim ensemble, then buckle up because we are about to take off into the details of her outfit.

Mira Kapoor looked absolutely fabulous dressed in her two-piece denim apparel, which featured a stylish long-sleeved shirt with collars rolled up. Her shirt is also relaxed and therefore looks casual, it’s perfect for long hours of travel as it is quite comfortable.

Her outfit consists of matching denim jeans that go with her shirt striking the right amount of casual and fashionable. Wearing two or more shades of denim enhanced the look while providing the needed ease. Mira’s choices prove that it is possible to be comfortable and look good at the same time which is why it is ideal for an airport setting.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor, in contrast, went for an effortlessly stylish outfit. He wore a plain white round neck tee underneath a chic brown puffer gilet that did not only keep him warm but also fashionable. A puffer gilet is a brilliant travel piece which keeps you warm without adding too much weight, which is ideal for cold airport lounges. This was styled with fitted black trousers and thus, Shahid’s appearance was both comfortable and stylish, suitable for traveling.

Shahid chose to maintain his accessories to the very minimum without compromising on style by wearing a simple black chain which enhanced the urge for the outfit. His mustard sneakers were not just for the sake of some color but also made it easy to move around the airport. Lastly, black shades and a stubble beard alongside his short hair contributed to his easy-to-achieve stylish look.

Mira added a touch of glamor to her outfit by wearing a pair of stylish black shades. She also carried a beautiful yellow Hermès Lindy bag which spelled chic and popped against denim but also gave a practical touch. Finally, she settled for brown wedges that were comfortable but stylish as well.

With no makeup on her face, Mira managed to display her gorgeous face. She however tied her hair back into a ponytail, keeping her face fresh and giving the whole get-up an edge. We absolutely love this casual yet fashionable look, especially because of the long flights!

Mira and Shahid Kapoor have once again made a fashion statement at the airport in casual wear which is stylish yet comfortable. From Mira’s perfectly proportioned denim attire and Shahid’s casual relaxed dressing, they make us aware that being smart whilst traveling is not impossible. So grab your favorite pieces, pack your bags and prepare for the next adventure in style.

