EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shahid Kapoor CONFIRMS Farzi 2 is ‘definitely happening’: It was open-ended, so…

Shahid Kapoor made his OTT debut with director duo Raj and DK’s black comedy crime thriller series Farzi. Apart from Shahid, the series also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora, and it was released on Amazon Prime Video in February this year. The series was a huge hit among fans and garnered great reviews from viewers and critics alike. Now, Shahid Kapoor has confirmed Farzi 2, in a conversation with Pinkvilla.

Shahid Kapoor confirms Farzi 2

During the Pinkvilla Masterclass, Shahid Kapoor got into a candid and fun chat with his fans. One fan asked him if they would get to see Shahid Kapoor on more OTT platforms. After Farzi, Shahid was seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action-thriller film Bloody Daddy, which was also released on an OTT platform. In response to the fan’s question, Shahid first joked, "Free me dekhna hai? Theatre ke paise bachaane hai? Thoda toh kharch karaunga. (Do you want to watch it for free? Want to save on theatre tickets? Will make you spend at least a little).”

Shahid then answered that yes, fans will get to see him on OTT again as Farzi 2 is happening! “So of course, the second season of Farzi will happen. I mean, the response was amazing. Also, the way the story ended, it was open-ended so there is an opportunity for a lot more to happen. It was not like a culmination. So Farzi 2 will happen, and if anything else I like, I will, but as of now, I haven’t said yes to anything for OTT because I had two releases this year, so I'm going to do some stuff for theatres now. But Farzi 2 will definitely happen."

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor will team up with Kriti Sanon for the first time for a romantic comedy produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios. Pinkvilla exclusively reported a few days ago that the yet-untitled film will hit the big screen during the Valentines’ Day 2024 weekend.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s next rom com gets a new date; Will release on Valentines' Day 2024