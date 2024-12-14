Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput challenges fans to find 'bigger fan' of Bryan Adams than her, reminisces attending singer's concert in Singapore; PICS

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, is a massive Bryan Adams fan who probably can’t end her day without listening to the singer’s songs. This is why, even today, she can’t get over the moment she saw him perform live in Singapore last year. A while ago, the celebrity challenged her fans to find a fan bigger than her of the Canadian singer, who still wears her T-shirt from his earlier concert.

On December 13, 2024, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram and posted several glimpses of her attending the Mumbai concert of Canadian singer-songwriter and musician Bryan Adams. The digital album opens with a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor’s wife being all happy and cheerful at the concert of the Run To You singer donning old t-shirt from his Singapore event.

As she shared an inside glimpse from the live performance of Bryan, she penned, “Young and wild and free. Find a bigger fan of @bryanadams than me. Wearing my tshirt from his concert in Singapore, March 2023!”

Take a look:

Months ago, when Mira attended the singer’s concert in Singapore, she took to her social media and expressed her overwhelming emotions with a long post. Rajput penned back then, “The one right on top of my bucket list @bryanadams what a rockstar!!!! My sisters’ tapes playing in the background while I grew up, it almost feels like @bryanadams was the soundtrack of my childhood.”

Advertisement

She added in the captions, “The only music I remember. So even though it’s past my time, it’s from the past of my time. I sing the songs like they’re the beat in my bones. And before I knew it I became that die-hard fan. The energy, the vibe, the way the crowd sang before he could even start. And now that the times are changing.. look at everything that’s come and gone. I couldn’t believe it, I still can’t believe it. I don’t think I ever will.”

Take a look:

Apparently, the Summer Of 69 singer Bryan Adams performed in Mumbai on December 13 as a part of his So Happy It Hurts world tour, which he kicked off on December 8 in Kolkata. The artist is on a six-city India tour and will be performing next in Bengaluru, followed by Hyderabad, and finally in Goa.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri to start Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara on January 6