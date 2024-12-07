Mira Rajput in her co-ord set is here to teach us that florals aren’t just for spring

Mira Rajput seems to have the secret to looking effortlessly chic and stylish on weekends down to perfection. Recently, she enjoyed a weekend outing with her husband, Shahid Kapoor, and caught everyone's attention in her stunning floral ensemble. This outfit is just what you need for a laid-back yet fashionable day out. Let’s dive into the details of her look.

The shirt, which featured a classic collar and full sleeves, was a white base but covered entirely in all-black floral prints. It was subtle yet eye-catching. Quite possibly, it was the perfect combination of classy and fun.

But the real twist? She tucked the shirt into a maxi skirt, which had similar flower prints like the shirt, creating a perfect match from top to bottom. That's the kind of effortlessly chic combo that screams comfort and style in equal measure. The matching prints took the whole co-ord set to the next level, making it an effortlessly stylish choice for a relaxed day out. It’s like the fashion equivalent of a perfect couple match. And the prints joined forces to elevate the co-ord set to another level, turning it into an effortless chic look for a relaxed day out.

Mrs. Shahid Kapoor kept the sun at bay with her stylish pair of white-rimmed sunglasses. The sunglasses are an ideal match for her vibe—easy, breezy, and oh-so-cool. Her footwear consisted of comfy slides—cozy yet classy—with comfort and style perfectly balanced. It’s a look that you could walk miles in yet feel runway-ready at the same time.

Advertisement

And, well, the girl did not stop at just her sunglasses and sliders; she decided to complete the look with a metallic bag, which tied the ensemble together perfectly. To top it off, she wore a very chic wristwatch, showing that one can be very casual but still include those finishing touches that make the outfit complete.

When it comes to makeup, Mira’s minimalist approach was key. Mira has this absurdly minimalist take on makeup: nude lips, soft-tinted cheeks, and voilà—she achieved that soft, almost natural glow. It served the purpose of enhancing her features without masking them, especially on such a relaxed weekend day. This was complemented by a messily tied-up bun—that's it.

Mira Rajput's weekend outfit serves as evidence that if you get the basics right—florals, comfy footwear, and chic accessories—everything falls into place. Her casual-elegant style is the best reference for your next weekend outing. Keep it simple, keep it chic, and just like Mira—keep it effortlessly fabulous.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput adds a bit of bloom to her beige pantsuit worth Rs 33,600 and we are super impressed