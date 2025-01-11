Shalini Passi’s son Robin has a hilarious reaction to finding out his mom had a 5 PM curfew; check out

Shalini Passi is a renowned art connoisseur and philanthropist who rose to fame with her stint in Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives season 3. Recently, she shared a funny anecdote from her life. She mentioned that she couldn't go out after 5 pm, and when she shared this with her son, he was excited because he thought she was talking about 5 am, resulting in a hilarious conversation.

In a new interview with Hauterrfly, Shalini Passi discussed the childhood restrictions parents place due to safety concerns in Delhi and Mumbai. To explain this, she recalled a funny incident about her son Robin Passi's reaction when he learned about her strict curfew from her younger years.

The internet star, who grew up in Delhi, revealed she couldn't go out after 5 pm. Several years later, after embracing motherhood, the philanthropist shared the rule about her early curfew with her son, Robin Passi, who was initially excited to know about it. However, Passi soon realized his confusion and mentioned that it was 5 in the evening, not early morning.

She explained, “Allowed nahi hota tha na bahar jana. Mene ek din apne bete ko bola ki mera deadline hota 5 baje ka. Toh usne kaha, 'Waah mumma, nani's so cool. Aap ka deadline tha 5 baje?’ Toh mene kaha 5 AM nahi, 5 PM.” (I was not allowed to go out. One day, I told my son that I had a deadline of 5 to reach home, and he immediately mentioned that grandmother's so cool. So, I said it was 5 pm and not 5 am).

Advertisement

Later, she was asked where she used to hang out in those days, but Passi admitted she didn't have any specific place. Rather, she always had a productive mindset and would get anxious when she had nothing to do.

ALSO READ: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Shalini Passi spills beans on 'overshadowing' Orry: 'If he's a liver, I am...'