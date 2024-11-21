Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Shalini Passi spills beans on 'overshadowing' Orry: 'If he's a liver, I am...'

Shalini Passi has quickly become an internet sensation with her debut in Netflix's Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Her distinctive personality, candid opinions, and lavish lifestyle have won her widespread attention. In a recent interview, she was asked whether she could surpass Orry (aka Orhan Awatramani) as the next viral sensation. She responded that she is constantly learning new things and 'if Orry is a liver, she is a learner'.

Shalini Passi was asked in a recent interview with Hindustan Times if she can overshadow Orry, she said, “Well, I think it starts with small things and making conscious efforts. And then over time, you know, you have to inculcate those things little by little and you have to live by them."

She explained that there’s a deeper dimension to life, involving reading, traveling, and learning about different cultures, all of which help her understand the world better each day. She humorously added that while Orry may be a "liver," she sees herself as a "learner."

She also emphasized the importance of activities like meditation and engaging in things that bring happiness. According to her, true happiness is essential for giving back to society.

The Fabulous Wives vs Bollywood Wives star also mentioned the importance of following one’s passions, being content with what one has, and having goals for the future.

Shalini also spoke about her sudden rise to fame, admitting that she wasn’t sure about how to come to terms with something so significant. She mentioned that she hadn’t expected it and was simply enjoying the love she’s been receiving. The positive attention, she said, has inspired her to do more good and become a better person.

Shalini further talked about the positive feedback she has received and expressed feeling deeply moved and humbled by the response. She mentioned that while she had expected some fame from being part of the popular series on Netflix, she hadn’t anticipated the overwhelming amount of love.

According to her, the affection she’s received online has been unexpected. Shalini shared that people have been calling her a pop-culture icon and the national sweetheart.

Passi noted that the love has come from a wide range of people, including little girls, grandmothers, women, and men, all of whom have sent her heartwarming messages full of affection.

