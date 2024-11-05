Who is Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi's son Robin Passi? Here's all you want to know

The third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives premiered earlier this year on October 18, 2024. Apart from OG Bollywood wives, the Delhi divas-Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi added their spice to the drama reality series. Meanwhile, the internet has been quite intrigued to learn more about Shalini Passi’s son, Robin Passi.

Robin Passi is the son of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi and Sanjay Passi. While Shalini is a Delhi-based art collector, a socialite, and a philanthropist, her husband is a multi-billionaire chairman of Pasco Group. The two got married when Shalini was just 20.

The duo has been married since 2000, and it was only after the release of the drama reality series that the high-profile lifestyle and influence of Passi grabbed immense attention.

In addition to this, after the show’s release, Shalini Passi’s throwback pictures took over the internet dishing mother-son goals and keeping fans hooked on the lavish lifestyle of Passi and of Robin Passi.

Going by his Instagram profile, the son of the multi-billionaire family has over 16.5k followers with several Bollywood celebrities including Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra, Anjini Dhawan among others in his followers list.

In addition to this, his Instagram profile gives a peek into his lavish lifestyle and strong Bollywood ties with Ananya, Aryan, Shah Rukh Khan, and more.

During a recent interview with Galatta India, Robin also had a special message for his mother and other members of the reality show.

Upon hearing the message, Shalini said, "Oh my god, Robin." and the proud son stated, "Hey mom, it's me. I just want to say congratulations and how proud I am of you. Good luck for today. You are going to kill it." He further expressed his excitement to see other wives on the screen as well.

Meanwhile, Shalini also reflected on her bond with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, revealing that her husband and King Khan studied together. Referring them to as a "family," she revealed that her son and Aryan also went to university together.

The third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, titled Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, is streaming on Netflix.

