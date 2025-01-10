Shalini Passi opens up on growing Botox ‘trend’ among young girls, says, ‘It’s wrong because…’

Shalini Passi, the Delhi-based art collector and philanthropist, gained attention after her appearance in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3. In a recent discussion, she shared her concerns about the increasing trend of young girls getting Botox, emphasizing that it is harmful as their bodies are still in the process of development.

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Shalini Passi expressed her concerns about young girls rushing to undergo procedures like Botox, particularly those aged 18-19. She explained, “I’ve seen that it has become a trend among 18- to 19-year-old girls getting Botox, etc. It is wrong because your body has not developed yet. Even getting things done at the age of 22 is not right.”

She also pointed out how many girls panic during hormonal changes, which typically last for a couple of years before settling. “Nowadays, I watch a lot of girls panicking during hormonal changes. These changes will happen for 2 to 3 years and later settle down,” she said.

Shalini emphasized the value of self-acceptance, noting that true confidence comes from embracing one's natural traits, whether it's a grandmother’s hair or a father’s nose. She urged the younger generation to recognize that the lifestyles they look up to are often curated and not as authentic as they may appear.

Advertisement

Shalini Passi has gained widespread attention after joining the latest season of Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, where she appeared alongside Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the sister of Ranbir Kapoor, and Kalyani Chawla. Adding a new dynamic to the show, Shalini brought her own flair to the Delhi-based cast.

She has become a prominent figure in the public eye, admired for her bold, larger-than-life persona that goes beyond her fashion-forward style. She has become a beacon of self-love, encouraging others to avoid harboring negative emotions, which she believes can affect one’s health and skin.

An art collector, philanthropist, and socialite based in Delhi, Shalini is married to Sanjay Passi, the multi-billionaire chairman of Pasco Group. The couple tied the knot when she was just 20 years old, and they share a son, Robin Passi.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ Shalini Passi talks about her special detox powder that 'everyone loves'; reveals son says ‘you cannot…’