Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan & Anup Jalota decline suggestion to have Tamannaah Bhatia and Nora Fethi's performance at their concert

Indians have always held a sheer admiration for diverse music styles and now after Dua Lipa and Diljit Dosanjh, veteran singers Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan, and Anup Jalota are set to begin a multi-city tour of India. A new media report recently revealed that they were proposed with the idea of including performers Nora Fatehi and Tamannaah Bhatia in their show. However, the suggestion was canceled by the singers, who felt it would distract their audiences.

Recently, a Triveni: Three Master Performers concert series involving the singers was announced for Indian fans. Organized by MH Films, it will take place across the cities of Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Indore and will be a treat to fans of classical music.

However, a new media report by Hindustan Times revealed that the singers were suggested the idea to include Bollywood stars Nora Fatehi and Tamannaah Bhatia as guest performers at the city concerts. However, they declined the suggestion because they wanted the shows to be focused just on music.

The report said, "During discussions with Shankar Mahadevan and Hariharan, the singers made it clear that the essence of Triveni lies in its dedication to showcasing the depth and grandeur of Indian music. They felt that involving Bollywood actors would shift the focus away from the musical experience."

Also, the singers believe that if guest appearances need to be included, it should be done by singers with a similar artistic approach to music. It highlights how Mahadevan, Hariharan, and Jalota have been committed to offering an authentic musical experience to their audiences.

Advertisement

Organizer Manish confirmed the talks and admitted reaching out to Nora and Tamannaah's teams to find out if they were available and what their charges were for the show. But, they had at last decided against the plan.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is currently busy with her latest release, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. Neeraj Pandey directs it and also stars Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Shergill.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia reveals having 'crush moment' after seeing Jimmy Shergill in Mohabbatein; says she didn't know how to say 'hello' to him on Sikandar Ka Muqaddar sets