Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest airport look in blue and white co-ord set is the perfect take on effortless fashion

The Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actress was recently spotted traveling in a blue and white co-ord set, perfect for effortless style.

By Priyanshi Shah
Updated on Dec 05, 2024  |  04:07 PM IST |  42.5K
Tamannaah Bhatia has once again amazed everyone with her natural elegance and charisma. Recently, she was seen at the airport sporting a chic blue and white striped co-ord set, which strikes the perfect balance between practicality and modern flair. Whether you're heading out for brunch or a laid-back day, this outfit worn by Tamannaah is an excellent choice. Let’s dive deeper into her stylish look.

Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted at the airport wearing a blue and white co-ord set. Her top featured a long, sleeveless design with a collar and a waist-length cut. The classy prints added an elegant edge to her appearance. Against the backdrop of blue, the top displayed white vertical, slanted, and half-triangle patterns—the perfect combination to make a simple co-ord set look cool and refined.

For a well-coordinated appearance, the actress paired her top with matching pants. Her bottoms were exactly what we need for a relaxed yet stylish airport look. High-waisted and full-length, her choice of pants blended style and comfort effortlessly.

Just like her outfit, her accessories were on point. She accessorized her look with tiny earrings that sparkled perfectly. To add a cool factor to her overall appearance, the actress opted for classy brown-tinted sunglasses. When traveling, a practical touch is essential to ensure ease. Keeping this in mind, the actress carried a chic brown bag with golden accents and straps—both stylish and functional. The bag seemed spacious enough to hold essentials while maintaining a classy look.

The actress doesn’t believe in excessive makeup, and this look is proof of it. For an effortless style, she opted for a no-makeup look, showcasing her natural glow. It’s clear that she follows a healthy routine that positively affects her skin, giving it a flawless touch.

Trading high heels for white sneakers, Tamannaah ensured her overall appearance was travel-friendly and comfortable.

If you’re planning to wear this outfit for a casual outing, you can customize it to suit your style. Opt for a round-sleeve design and accessorize with earrings, a watch, and heels to create a fashionable look that’s sure to stand out in the crowd.

Credits: Viral Bhayani
