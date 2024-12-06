Tamannaah Bhatia reveals having 'crush moment' after seeing Jimmy Shergill in Mohabbatein; says she didn't know how to say 'hello' to him on Sikandar Ka Muqaddar sets

Tamannaah Bhatia and Jimmy Shergill joined hands for their first venture, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, co-starring Avinash Tiwary. During a chat, the trio sat down to speak about their heist thriller film, each other’s filmography, and everything in between. This is when Bhatia said Jimmy in Mohabbatein was definitely a "crush moment." She also revealed being intimidated by the senior actor in their recently released OTT movie.

Siddharth Kannan hosted Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, and Tamannaah Bhatia for a chat on his YouTube channel. He started by revealing that teachers had a crush on Jimmy during his college days. But the actor awkwardly denied all these claims. This is when Tamannaah stated that she was not surprised.

The actress added that everyone had a crush on Jimmy Shergill at some point, and this story is totally acceptable. When asked how she felt about him, the Lust Stories 2 actress admitted that she loved him in Mohabattein. Bhatia added, “That was definitely a crush moment; why not?”

Adding to this, Avinash Tiwary expressed that people say they ‘had’ a crush on Jimmy. But even today, he is getting love from his fans across the globe. During the chat, they also shared their two cents on how the Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actor is an underrated artist.

Speaking her mind, Tamannaah expressed that the kind of versatility he had in his career, not many people have had. She also revealed that she looks forward to all his performances, as there is a sense of intensity and evolution. Stating that she never met the Tom, Dick, and Harry actor before working on Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, Bhatia revealed being intimated by her co-star on the first day she met him on set.

Advertisement

The Entertainment actress exclaimed, “He is playing a cop; I didn’t know how to say ‘hello’ to him.” Jimmy interrupted her by saying that he had said ‘hello’ to her, and she took most of the day to respond to his greetings because probably she took the entire day to get out of her character.

As for their OTT movie, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, it’s directed by Neeraj Pandey and was released on Netflix in November 2024.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia admits Stree 2’s Aaj Ki Raat helped in ‘accepting her body’; recalls being told she was ‘big’ and ‘fat’ in Kaavaalaa