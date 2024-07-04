Shantanu Maheshwari reveals Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star Alia Bhatt asked him to teach her THIS to break ice leaving him in awe

Shantanu Maheshwari gained fame for his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi alongside Alia Bhatt. Recently, while promoting his upcoming movie Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, the actor reminisced about working with Bhatt and shared one of his most cherished memories from the shoot days.

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star Shantanu Maheshwari reveals how she broke the ice on sets

In a recent conversation with Filmygyan, Shantanu Maheshwari reminisced about his experience working with Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor recalled an anecdote from a scene where Alia was shuffling cards. Maheshwari mentioned that to break the ice, Alia asked him to teach her how to shuffle cards. He also admitted that he felt she already knew how to do it but did so deliberately to make everyone else feel comfortable around her.

Reflecting on this incident, the Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha actor shared that this memory is one of his best from working with Bhatt, and he will always cherish it.

Shantanu Maheshwari on getting validation after Gangubai Kathiawadi

In a chat with India Today, Shantanu discussed how Gangubai Kathiawadi had a positive impact on his career trajectory since starring in the 2022 film.

Shantanu mentioned that he felt validated knowing that he can act, especially since someone like Sanjay Leela Bhansali had chosen him. He highlighted that his work in Bhansali's prestigious project had brought him recognition within the industry.

He also noted that the industry has taken notice of his collaboration with a renowned director and its positive reception among audiences. This, he emphasized, has led to significant changes in the type of projects he is being offered, with people viewing him in a new light.

Reflecting on his growth as an actor, Shantanu remarked that there has been a noticeable improvement in his performance. He acknowledged that he used to approach roles differently before landing Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia Bhatt on the work front

Meanwhile, Alia was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. Currently, she is preparing for the release of Vasan Bala's Jigra alongside Vedang Raina, scheduled to hit theaters on October 11, 2024.

Additionally, she has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War lined up, where she stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

