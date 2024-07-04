Salman Khan praises Vicky Kaushal's moves in Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba; DETAILS inside

Vicky Kaushal's latest song, Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz, has created quite a buzz online, especially due to Karan Aujla's singing and Kaushal's smooth dance performance. The internet is flooded with praise and love for the actor and the song. But guess who has now reacted to it? None other than Salman Khan. It seems Sikandar is quite impressed by Kaushal's dance moves.

Salman Khan is mighty impressed by Vicky Kaushal's song Tauba Tauba

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Tiger 3 actor shared a small clip of Vicky Kaushal's song Tauba Tauba and wholeheartedly praised him. Khan complimented the URI actor for his exceptional dance moves and also sent best wishes for his upcoming movie Bad Newz.

The Dabangg actor wrote, "Great movies Vicky... song looking good. best wishes @vickykaushal09".

Vicky reshared the Antim actor's story and expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the compliment. He wrote, "So sweet of you Salman sir!!! Thank You so much....this means so much to me and the whole team".

Check it out here:

About Tauba Tauba Song

After teasing fans with a brief clip from what is being called the "Baap of all collaborations," the team behind Bad Newz released the first song from the album on July 2, 2024. The track, titled Tauba Tauba, is composed, sung, and written by Karan Aujla, with smoldering choreography by Bosco-Caesar.

Dressed in a black suit, Vicky Kaushal steals the show with his impressive dance moves. Karan Aujla also makes an appearance, vibing alongside the actor. Triptii Dimri, looking stunning in a golden dress, adds her own charm to the song and showcases her chemistry with Vicky.

With its catchy beats and lyrics, the visually stunning Tauba Tauba is poised to become the party anthem of the season.

Inspired by true events, Bad Newz is a comedy penned by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film boasts a production team including Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari.

Salman Khan on the work front

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently busy prepping for his next movie titled Sikandar. Rashmika Mandanna is all set to take on the female lead alongside Bhaijaan.

Under the presentation of Sajid Nadiadwala and the direction of AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is slated for a grand release on Eid 2025. Salman Khan is preparing to delight his fans with this festive offering next year.

On July 4, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the producers of Sikandar, shared new photos from the set on their official social media accounts. The blue title card of the movie was posted, along with a warm welcome to Sathyaraj.

The actor was seen posing with director AR Murugadoss and Warda Nadiadwala, the wife of producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Another picture featured Prateik Babbar joining the trio.

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani, among others. Recently, the actor completed filming for Laxman Utekar's Chhaava and has been actively sharing glimpses from the sets of his upcoming projects.

Additionally, he is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, promising a captivating cinematic experience.

