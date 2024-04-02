PIC: Akshay Kumar sets husband goals; Twinkle Khanna says he makes her laugh on dates even after decades

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s love story is nothing short of a fairytale. The Khiladi of Bollywood might be poles apart from how his wife is, but together they set multiple couple goals. On public interviews and chat shows, the celebs have spoken about their bond and how they have continued to keep the love alive in their relationship. Recently, the actor-turned-bestseller writer revealed a cute secret about her dating life with the Singham Again star that everyone should take note of. Read on!

Twinkle Khanna says Akshay Kumar makes her LOL even after decades of being married

Several Bollywood couples have been together for years and often spill some secrets that have helped them keep the spark alive in their married life. One among them is Twinkle Khanna-Akshay Kumar who might not be all lovey-dovey all the time but their cute banter and the effort to woo each other even after two decades of being married makes them one of the most sought-after couples in B-town.

A while ago, the acclaimed writer took to her Instagram stories and dropped a selfie with the Mission Raniganj actor. As she leaned on him, they flaunted their million-dollar smiles in that adorable image. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “After 2 decades he still makes me laugh on a date night.”

Take a look:

Moreover, the couple also makes a point to make their partner feel proud and loved by penning words of appreciation on social media. On Father’s Day last year, Khanna made sure to make Kumar feel great about himself.

Sharing a picture with her handsome husband, Twinkle wrote, “Some of the reasons for marrying Mr. K revolved around knowing he would be a great father after watching him deal with his family, the other was the hope that my future children inherit some of his fine genes. And looking at him in his fifties, I would say that his children are lucky if they have inherited half of their genetic material from him. Happy Father's Day to a man who always puts his family ahead of himself.”

Take a look:

Akshay Kumar currently has a lot going on in his life, career-wise. He is flooded with film offers, starting with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 10, 2024. Projects like Sarfira, Singham Again, Sky Force, and Welcome To The Jungle are also in the making.

