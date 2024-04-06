Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are a couple known for their constant admiration for each other. However, they also enjoy playfully teasing one another. Just recently, Twinkle Khanna shared a comical post, accompanied by a clever and humorous caption, to tease her husband. What caught our eye was Divyanka Tripathi's amusing response in the comments section.

Divyanka Tripathi on Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's recent fun video

Needless to say, both Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar maintain an active social media presence. In fact, the duo is known for their banter and playful interactions on public platforms. Meanwhile, Twinkle's recent Instagram post was no exception. The Barsaat actress posted a humorous video capturing a couple of candid moments of her husband, Akshay.

In the video, Twinkle Khanna is seen busy tying her hair while Akshay seems distracted in the background. The next moment, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor casually walks past her. Lastly, while she walks towards the camera, Akshay jumps over a wall behind her.

Taking a dig at how he contributes to her success, Twinkle wrote, "Behind every successful woman is a man who is busy doing his own thing :) Agree? Disagree? Let me know in the comments below."

Have a look at the video here:

Although many people shared their thoughts on the entertaining video, it was the comparison Divyanka made to her own relationship that truly captured everyone's attention. Reacting to the fun video, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi took a dig at her husband Vivek Dahiya and wrote, "Well...mine and yours are quite similar. Afterall he's Akshay ji's fan! (laughing emoticon)."

Check out her comment here:

Besides Divyanka, Archana Puran Singh, and Kiku Sharda also reacted to the clip. The lighthearted and playful camaraderie between Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar showcased the endearing dynamics of their relationship. On the work front, the former has quit acting and ventured into writing, whereas the actor is gearing up for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

About Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi is widely recognized for her role as Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, opposite Karan Patel. She is also known for her lead role in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Currently, she is set to appear in her upcoming web series, Adrishyam.

