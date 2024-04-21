Did Twinkle Khanna perform at Dawood Ibrahim’s parties? Former actress has THIS to say about reports claiming her connection

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to underworld.

Former actress and Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna has finally addressed her decade-old controversy. Back in 2010, there were reports that Twinkle performed at underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s parties.

In her latest column for the Times of India, Khanna called out ‘media fabrications’ and wrote, “We have already witnessed a spate of manipulated news stories, from the morphed pictures that showed the Phogats smiling during the wrestler’s protests, to uncountable stories about the origin of the coronavirus.”

Twinkle Khanna refers to her Dawood Ibrahim case as an example

Twinkle went on to add, "I have even seen my name on a mainstream television channel ticker saying I had performed a medley of songs for Dawood. Considering that even my children think my dancing skills are akin to watching a WWF match between a lone wrestler and gravity, the news channels should have known that Dawood would have chosen more skilled performers. But such is the world of fake news."

When Akshay Kumar denied Twinkle’s underworld connection

During a press meet in 2010, Akshay Kumar shared, "I got no idea from where all these stories come from. If these stories were true, my house would have been raided. Not a single constable has come to my house from the day this story was reported. These reports do disturb me. But I have spent 20 years in the industry and by now I have got used to it."

A look at Twinkle Khanna’s life and career

Twinkle, who tied the knot with actor Akshay Kumar in January 2001, is a proud mother of two children – a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara. After a stint in films that included films like Barsaat (1995) which won her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut, as well as Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1998), Seenu (1999), Baadshah (1999), Joru Ka Ghulam (2000), and Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (2001), she bid adieu to the silver screen.

In 2015, Twinkle ventured into writing with her first non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones. This was followed by The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad (2016), Pyjamas Are Forgiving (2018), and Welcome to Paradise (2023).

