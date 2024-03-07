Shatrughan Sinha wraps up shoot for debut web series Gangs of Ghaziabad co-starring Sunny Leone; deets inside

Bollywood legend Shatrughan Sinha is all set to make his comeback on the screen after a long hault. The actor will make his OTT debut with web series Gangs of Ghaziabad. The actor has wrapped up filming. His last big-screen appearance was in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018).

This new series, unfolding in the rural setting of 1990s Western Uttar Pradesh, intricately explores human complexities and themes of power, loyalty, and redemption. The tales unfurl against the charming backdrop of small towns.

Shatrughan Sinha completes filming for GOG

In a recent update, Shatrughan Sinha wrapped up shooting for his debut OTT series. The project, crafted by Vinay Kumar in collaboration with Pradeep Nagar of Suman Talkies, features Nagender Choudhary as the writer and director. Known for his work on projects like LOC Kargil, Choudhary brings his expertise to elevate the story. Cinematographer Anshuman Mahaley and sound designer Ganesh Gangadharan contribute to the project's visual and auditory richness. Adding to the grandeur, Julius Packiam, renowned for background scores in hits like Pathaan and Tiger 3, is enlisted to enhance the series with a majestic touch.

About Gangs of Ghaziabad

Gangs of Ghaziabad unfolds its narrative in the picturesque backdrop of small towns and rural landscapes, delving into the intricate themes of power, loyalty, and redemption within the underworld of 1990s Western Uttar Pradesh.

Joining Shatrughan Sinha in this venture are esteemed actors like Ashutosh Rana, Pradeep Nagar, Jatin Sarna, Abhimanyu Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Mahira Sharma, Sunny Leone, Durgesh Kumar, Srikant Verma, Muneesh Tanwar, Lokesh Tilakdhari, Rajesh Bhati, and Pragati Sharma, each adding their unique essence to the series.

More About Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha, a venerable figure in Bollywood, is not just an actor but a cinematic legend. His illustrious filmography spans decades, adorned with iconic performances that have etched him into the hearts of audiences. From his impactful roles in classics like Dostana and Kalicharan to his charismatic presence in family dramas like Naseeb and Salaakhen, Sinha's versatility has stood the test of time. A charismatic orator and politician, he seamlessly transitioned between cinema and public service.

