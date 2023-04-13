Shiddat 2: Sunny Kaushal and Parineeti Chopra to share screen space in sequel of the former's romantic-drama

Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty led Shiddat, directed by Kunal Deshmukh, released directly on digital in 2021 and it was well received. The romantic-drama was appreciated for its story, songs and performances. The latest update is that the makers are gearing up for a sequel to the film titled Shiddat 2, which is slated to release in 2024, directly on digital, like the first part.

Shiddat 2 Is Slated To Release In 2024 And Will See Sunny Kaushal And Parineeti Chopra Share Screen Space

In a press meet organised on the 12th of April, 2023, a studio announced the release plans for their upcoming 100 originals. Shiddat 2 was one of the titles that got officially announced in the press meet. The film is going to be produced by Maddock Films and T-Series. Sunny Kaushal will continue to reprise his role of Jaggi. Radhika Madan is not confirmed to be a part of the sequel. Parineeti Chopra will be the newest addition to the cast and crew of the sequel of Shiddat. Sunny Kaushal is running high on the success of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, which has broken streaming records for Indian originals on the platform, and Shiddat 2 should only strengthen his fanbase. Parineeti Chopra had two releases last year in the form of Code Name: Tiranga and Uunchai. She has a couple of exciting releases apart from Shiddat 2 to look forward to - Chamkila and Capsule Gill.

Maddock Films Is One Such Production House Which Is Able To Tap The Potential Of Appreciated Films And Build Strong IPs

It is an exciting new phase for content creators and content consumers. There is a lot of content being produced and sequel to appreciated films are given top priority because they already have an audience rooting for them. Maddock Films is an ambitious production house and believe in the power of strong intellectual properties. Apart from Shiddat 2, the production house has already announced the sequel to Stree 2 and Bhediya 2.

We wish the makers all the very best for the release of their ambitious sequels.

ALSO READ: Radhika Madan opens up on Shiddat and why only 'serious love' works for her