Stree 2 and Bhediya 2 to take Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe to new heights; Deets Inside

The horror-cinematic universe, curated by Dinesh Vijan, is one of the most loved movie universes in the country. Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi took the box office by storm and netted over Rs 100 crores in India. Roohi starring Jahnvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma released during Covid-19 and still managed to do reasonable busines when other filmmakers were waiting for theatrical conditions to improve. Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon again managed to do respectable numbers when most films were failing left right and centre. Maddock Films, being the ambitious production house that they are, have proactively announced the release date of their upcoming films from their horror-comedy universe.

Stree 2 Is Gearing Up For An August 31, 2024 Release In Theatres

The most successful film of the horror-comedy universe, Stree, is gearing up for a sequel titled Stree 2. The film will release on August 31st, 2024, over six years after the release of the original. The film will go into principal photography later this year. Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi will be reprising their roles of Stree, Vicky and Rudra respectively. The character of Stree was also briefly seen in the song Thumkeshwari from Bhediya.

Bhediya 2 Will Release In 2025 And Will Take The Horror-Comedy Universe Forward

The release of Stree 2 will be followed by Bhediya 2. The story of both the films will be interlinked and it will culminate into something bigger. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will continue to reprise their roles of Bhaskar and Dr Ankita. The film is scheduled to release in 2025. It won't be a suprise if we have the ghost in Roohi, played by Janhvi Kapoor, grace Stree 2 and Bhediya 2.

The Importance Of Sequels, Franchises And IPs Have Increased Post-Covid

In the post-Covid theatrical scenario, the importance of intellectual properties, sequels and franchises have increased dramatically. These cinematic universes help guarantee a set of theatre-going audiences, thus making these projects relatively safer than the independent projects. Horror-comedy as a genre has found great success in India. Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana series, Rajinikanth's Chandramukhi and Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again have shown that the country craves for well made horror comedies.

