Shooting details about Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Wagh’s Spy Universe film revealed; YRF CEO shares update

Yash Raj Films' CEO Akshaye Widhani made it official today at FICCI Frames! After months of rumors, it's finally confirmed that Alia Bhatt will be joining the YRF Spy Universe. Excitingly, she will be teaming up with the talented Bollywood star Sharvari Wagh in an untitled film.

Alia Bhatt to lead in YRF spy universe

Alia Bhatt is gearing up to take the lead in YRF's spy universe, and the confirmation comes straight from CEO Akshaye Widhwani at FICCI Frames. Joining her in this yet-to-be-named film is the talented Sharvari Wagh. The shooting schedule for Alia's YRF movie will start later this year. When prodded constantly to reveal one new development within the YRF Spy Universe, Akshaye said, “I'll share the worst kept secret in the industry, which is, Alia Bhatt is headlining a Spy Universe film and that the schedule starts later this year. But you know, talking about this spy universe, we are actually just so thrilled and excited about having this IP in the studio.”

About YRF spy universe

The YRF Spy Universe started with Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012), followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and War (2019), featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The saga continued with Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The upcoming blockbuster in the series is War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., and Kiara Advani, under the direction of Ayan Mukerji.

Alia Bhatt on the work front

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt's latest appearance was in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. The film not only received praise from critics but also found success at the box office. Alia's upcoming projects include Jigra and Love and War.

Speaking about Love and War, it's a film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, featuring a love triangle set against a war backdrop. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, marking Alia's second collaboration with them and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Brahmastra Part 1, Raazi, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

